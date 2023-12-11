Aaron Rodgers injury: Jets get massive update on 4x NFL MVP after 30-6 win vs Texans

Aaron Rodgers has remained consistent in insisting that he could potentially return for the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL season. He infamously suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into his first year with the Jets, which is almost always a season-ending injury. He claimed that he can beat the usual timeline with a unique approach to recovery, and he may be right after all.

Inside sources have allegedly claimed that Rodgers is nearing medical clearance to return to the football field this season, according to a recent report from TMZ Sports. In fact, they have even suggested that a potential date has already been set for him to do so.

TMZ Sports reported:

"N.Y. Jets fans may have an early Christmas present under the tree ... a healthy Aaron Rodgers, who our sources tell us is expected to be cleared medically for game action before Gang Green's December 24th contest against the Commanders!

"Then, it'll be up to the coaches and team execs to decide whether the 4x NFL MVP plays. We're told barring an unexpected setback, Rodgers will be given the all-clear before the week 16 game against the NFC East team at MetLife Stadium in Jersey."

If the reports are accurate, Rodgers may be available to play for the Jets after just one more game, if the franchise allows him to do so. Zach Wilson has mostly been filling as the starter in his absence, and should be expected to do so again in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson is coming off of arguably the best game of his entire career so far. He exceeded 300 passing yards (301 yards) for just the third time ever, but it was his first time doing so with no interceptions and in a victory. He helped lead the Jets to a dominant 30-6 win against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

While the breakout performance may have been encouraging for Wilson's future, it may have come too late in the landscape of the 2023 NFL season. The Jets have just a 5-8 record in crowded AFC playoff race. Just the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have fewer wins in the conference following the Jets' victory on Sunday. This could impact Aaron Rodgers' potential return.

Will Aaron Rodgers return for Jets in 2023 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers

Even if Aaron Rodgers is medically cleared to make his return to the NFL this year, that doesn't necessarily mean that it will actually happen. During his recovery process and insistance that his Achilles injury is not necessarily season-ending, Rodgers often provided a caveat to his claims that he could potentially make a return by taking a unique approach to healing.

In addition to the obvious physical factors of being able to safely move around and properly protect himself from further injuries, he also suggested that where the New York Jets stand on their quest to the NFL Playoffs will play a role in his potential return. He is presumably much less likely to attempt playing this year if the Jets are out of the postseason race.

It makes sense that this would play a role, as it wouldn't really be worth the risk to come back for relatively meaningless games. The Jets have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but they are currently a massive longshot to get there. If they lose against the Miami Dolphins next week, it will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers' potential return this year officially ends there.