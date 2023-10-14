Aaron Rodgers injury: Jets made risky $20,000,000 disability insurance decision, per report 

While many believed that Aaron Rodgers' injury meant he would sit out the rest of the season, the New York Jets quarterback refuses to give up. As the four-time NFL MVP undergoes rehab on his Achilles, one report has cast fresh speculation on the franchise's approach with their star quarterback.

A report from Sportico states that the Jets declined the option to take out disability insurance on Rodgers.

Had the franchise elected to go the other way, they would have recouped $20 million of his $37 million salary for 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Sportico's report read:

"The Jets were offered multiple insurance policies for the 39-year-old’s contract, according to people familiar with the situation, but ultimately chose not to purchase one.

"The decision, consistent with the Jets’ recent approach to contract insurance, potentially cost the team $20 million-plus in insurance proceeds."

Sportico added that the policies had premiums ranging from $1 million to $4 million in this case.

Chiefs Jets Football

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Latest on Jets quarterback

In what was ultimately an unfortunate turn of events, Rodgers suffered an injury a mere four snaps into his regular-season debut for his new franchise. While the injury initially appeared to be a not-so-concerning one upon impact, Rodgers had to be helped off the field.

The eventual diagnosis revealed that he had suffered a torn Achilles, which would've likely ruled him out for the rest of the season.

More recently, however, Rodgers has been bullish about his chances of making a swift recovery. He was spotted walking without crutches at the Jets' Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

When will Aaron Rodgers return to action?

Earlier this month, on a customary Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens."

Rodgers further added:

"It's just there's a process. There's certain markers we got to hit. I'm not going to I'm not going to make any of those statements. I don't feel like that's that's fair to myself. But I think, as Kevin Garnett said, anything's possible."

It is certainly possible that he makes a return if the Jets make it to the postseason. However, the chances of that happening are pretty minuscule. It's also worth noting that he will turn 40 this year, which could further hamper his recovery time.

As things stand, Rodgers is still on Injured Reserve. Zach Wilson has taken over as QB1 on the Jets' depth chart in his absence to mixed results.