Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets gets positive news amid QB struggles with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle

As their other quarterbacks struggle mightily, the New York Jets may have been given some good news regarding Aaron Rodgers. The former MVP has been rehabbing a torn Achilles and is aiming to make a shocking return after exiting in Week 1. That is now becoming more and more realistic, according to the latest reports.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said:

"The improbable is coming closer and closer to becoming reality. There is a chance that Aaron Rodgers, still trying to recover from that torn Achilles, there's a chance that he practices this week. Jets coaches are unclear if it's actually going to happen, I would say more likely the next week but his return to practice is at least coming."

Rapoport also said that the Jets' staff will let him practice once he can prove that he's not hurting himself by practicing. If he can stay safe, he will practice and he will eventually play. The hope and estimation by Rodgers himself is that he'll be back for the December 24 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

He'd then be able to play for three weeks and try to go 3-0 and potentially spur a playoff appearance, although that seems highly unlikely at their current status.

Can Aaron Rodgers save the Jets?

The New York Jets just lost in blowout fashion to the Miami Dolphins, and they slipped to 4-7. They'd need to lose no more than one game before that aforementioned theoretical Aaron Rodgers return to have even the slightest chance of making it.

The team has gotten poor play from Zach Wilson, which led to his benching. He was ineffective and the team has lost a few potentially winnable games in his run this year.

Zach Wilson was benched for the Jets

He gave way to Tim Boyle, who didnt' do much better with two interceptions and a garbage time touchdown in the most recent loss. They need to win a few games before Rodgers comes back, but it's hard to imagine either Boyle or Wilson doing that. That doesn't make what would be an improbable return any more impressive since it might not make a difference in the end.