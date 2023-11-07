Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets QB gives massive update on timeline for return in 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers has been coy about his return timeline, telling reporters that there are still some markers to hit even though he is hoping to come back this year. But we could never get a straight answer or timeline from someone as skilled as him in dealing with the media.

However, now we have a more concrete timeline. He was in attendance for the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. After his team lost at home, he was seen milling about with different players. He was seeing speaking to Derwin James after the game and the Chargers player asked the quarterback when he is coming back. The microphones picked up this response,

“Give me a few weeks.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given it is just the first week of November and he did not mention months, Aaron Rodgers might even be looking at returning towards the beginning of December. That would be a remarkable recovery from his Achilles tear that he faced in the first game of the season.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers return for the Jets: wise or not?

Aaron Rodgers is trying to return as fast as possible. His thought process is understandable given that he is in his first year with the Jets and they were supposed to make a tilt towards winning the Super Bowl. Instead, he was injured in the first drive of the first game of this season against the Buffalo Bills.

He has previously said to NBC,

"The goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be, otherwise I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way."

Expand Tweet

But the question becomes whether it is right for the Jets to rush back Aaron Rodgers? There is a good chance they might have to depend on other teams to get back into playoff places in any case, if Zach Wilson keeps playing as poorly as he did against the Chargers today.

Even if they are in postseason contention, rushing back from an Achilles injury might not be a good idea anyhow. This is especially true currently as we all saw how Wilson was repeatedly sacked as their offensive line struggled to hold up. If Aaron Rodgers is rushed back and sacked so often, it might be career-ending. Rather a better idea would be strengthen than line in the NFL Draft and wait until next year to go again.