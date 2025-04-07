Aaron Rodgers’ inner circle is like Bill Belichick’s, NFL Ian Rapoport claims

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick were two of the most well-known names in their respective conferences for more than a decade. In the AFC, it was Belichick and Tom Brady. Before becoming Rodgers and Matt LaFleur, the NFC had Rodgers and Mike McCarthy.

Both Rodgers and the Patriots' leaders would find themselves as the subject of many debates in terms of accomplishments and talent. However, speaking on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL insider Ian Rapoport compared Belichick and Rodgers, suggesting they had similar inner circles.

"I would say the same thing with Rodgers as [I] used to say with Bill Belichick, somewhat similar situation," Rapoport said. "People who claim to know what they're thinking should really question that source.

"Not a lot of people they talk to. People they do talk to don't necessarily talk to people like me, and if they do, they want to make sure that what they say doesn't get reported. So really, what you have to do is lean on facts."

Of course, with Belichick now coaching in the FBS and Rodgers potentially hanging on by a thread in the NFL, the era of their competition is washing away.

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick's final showdown inches toward third anniversary

Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets - Source: Imagn

While their active rivalry appears to be over, the memory of their most recent showdown hasn't washed away. Their final showdown took place on October 2, 2022. Aaron Rodgers played for the Green Bay Packers, while Belichick coached the New England Patriots.

The final showdown was memorable, concluding with Rodgers' victory, but it wasn't easy for the quarterback. The Patriots featured Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer in the game, while Belichick coached from the sideline.

The game went into overtime tied at 24. Rodgers led his team on a field goal drive, concluding the contest with a victory.

The Packers rose to 3-1 after the win, creating the last September 3-1 record for Rodgers' time in Green Bay. Following the 3-1 start, Rodgers' team slipped to 3-6 by the end of their November 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions, roughly five weeks later.

The team finished 8-9 while the Patriots finished 8-9 as well. Rodgers moved on after the season to join the New York Jets and Belichick stuck around for the 2023 season before the end of his tenure with the team.

Will Rodgers face the New England Patriots again in his career?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

