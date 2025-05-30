Aaron Rodgers' Jets OTAs drama resurfaces as Pat McAfee defends 4x NFL MVP for delaying Steelers decision

Despite what many fans and analysts likely thought would be the case at the start of free agency, QB Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent and it is the end of May.

Although Rodgers has been heavily rumored to be joining the iconic Pittsburgh Steelers franchise this offseason, nothing has been confirmed or signed at this time.

While many analysts have been vocal in their belief that Rodgers should have signed with the Steelers by now, NFL analyst Pat McAfee recently took a different tone and came to the defense of Rodgers.

"That's not Aaron's fault. No, it's not... He was very upfront at the beginning to everybody, even on our show that I'm not going to be able to go to OTAs, whether it's because of want, or not being able to because of other things going on in his life."

McAfee then continued by referencing when Rodgers missed one day of training camp last season, a situation that was massively reported by the media.

"So I don't want to do the whole song and dance that happened last year whenever I [Rodgers] missed two days out of a 100 days worth of work and it became this massive ordeal. So it's a very it's an interesting dynamic... with one of the most storied franchises in professional sports history, one of the most die hard loyal city fan groups, and then one of the greatest football players of all time." (03:00) McAfee said on the 'Pat McAfee Show' on Friday.

Why hasn't Aaron Rodgers signed with an NFL franchise?

Rodgers appeared on the 'Pat McAfee Show' earlier in April and made clear that he was dealing with some very serious family situations in his personal life at the moment. While he did not reveal what those situations were in depth, he outlined how it has completely delayed his response this offseason and taken his mind off of the game of football.

At this time, it is unclear when, or if Rodgers will sign with the Steelers. Although he has been heavily rumored to join the Pittsburgh organization, there is still a chance that he calls it a career and retires. Only time will tell what Rodgers decides to do in the future, however, it is clear that this story will remain one to watch.

