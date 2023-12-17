New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is almost cleared to return to play football after his Achilles injury, but after watching the Jets offensive line play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, he might want to think twice.

One of the biggest talking points this season has been the Jets' ability, or inability rather, to protect the quarterback. Let's not forget that Rodgers was running for his life during his four snaps in Week 1 against Buffalo.

Zach Wilson was lit up regularly against the Dolphins, eventually going to the locker room with Trevor Siemian taking over.

Aaron Rodgers gets trolled by fans over Jets O-Line

While many thought that Wilson was injured because of the hits he had taken, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Wilson was dehydrated. Later it was reported that Wilson had suffered a head injury and was ruled out of the game.

Fans gave Aaron Rodgers some jokes as he looks to return behind a poor offensive line.

"That Oline gonna get him injured again."

Others gave their thoughts on what Rodgers could look like behind the Jets offensive line.

So, fans are of the same thought that Rodgers won't be returning this season at all, and he might be wise to sit out.

Could Aaron Rodgers return this season?

With Rodgers getting close to being cleared after being told he could practice fully this week, there was a thought that he could return if the Jets were still in the playoff hunt.

But with things going south against the Miami Dolphins and seeing how much the offensive line is struggling to protect Zach Wilson, Rodgers might want to think twice before coming back.

After all, the Jets will likely need a Herculean effort to make the playoffs if they lose to Miami. And with the offensive line struggling, there's no need for Aaron Rodgers to risk his health, not only for this season but potentially next season as well.

The story of Rodgers returning was a feel-good one, but as it comes down to the crunch, the likelihood of him returning diminishes with each sack Jets quarterbacks take.