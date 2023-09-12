Aaron Rodgers Jets trade: How does QB's Achilles injury affect Packers' compensation?

Aaron Rodgers making his first start for the New York Jets on September 11 was Central Casting. On a night when heroes are honored, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player took his first step as a potential hero for a long-suffering franchise.

Instead, the Hollywood-like script turned into a disaster after Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers. While succeeding X-rays on the injured ankle returned negative results, it’s uncertain if he will retake the field this season. His status will have a massive impact on the Jets and the trade package that brought him to New York.

Packers get a second-round pick after Aaron Rodgers’ possible season-ending injury

The New York Jets completed the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers one day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. Green Bay sent Rodgers, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 fifth-rounder to New York’s AFC squad.

In return, the Jets gave the Packers first, second, and sixth-round selections in the 2023 draft. New York also sent a conditional 2024 second-rounder to Green Bay as part of the package. However, that second-rounder will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays at least 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

However, his Achilles injury might shut Rodgers down for 2023. Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated his 2023 Week 1 post-game press conference by saying:

“All right, I’ll do with the quarterback real quick. Concerned with his Achilles. MRI’s probably gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen. So, it’s not good.”

Therefore, Aaron Rodgers might not meet the required snap count to turn the conditional second-round pick into a first. As former NFL general manager and current GMShuffle Podcast host Michael Lombardi tweeted:

“Packers are affected by this injury too. Need 70% play time to get that first rounder.”

MMQB.com Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer seconded Lombardi’s observation.

The Packers would have wanted the first-rounder next year, putting them in position to draft anyone from next year’s deep quarterback pool. Instead, they must monitor where the Jets will end up this season before knowing the pick’s position.

Packers might have found Aaron Rodgers’ successor

The career trajectories of Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are ironically similar. Rodgers was Brett Favre’s backup for three seasons before taking over in 2008. Meanwhile, Love was Rodgers’ backup for three years before getting his opportunity.

However, the former Utah State standout was impressive during Green Bay’s season-opener against the Chicago Bears. Love had 15 completions for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over their division rivals. But there is still room for improvement with Love, especially with his 55.6 completion percentage.