The New York Jets, fresh off the Aaron Rodgers trade, are still looking at improving. Following the information that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged for the gang rape he was accused of participating in, the Jets are giving him a tryout.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed. Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed.

Punter is an important position to have a good one. Field position can be a huge determinant to who wins a football game and there's no denying that Araiza was a good punter.

Before he was released in the wake of the allegations, he earned the nickname "Punt God" and was wowing fans with his unbelievable kicks in the pre-season. Now, he has a chance at redemption with his old team's rivals.

This news has not stopped NFL fans from trolling Rodgers' Jets, though. They believe this reeks of desperation as they try to ensure they can contend and prove the Rodgers deal wasn't a bad idea.

Rodgers apparently suffered an injury in practice yesterday. Reports suggested that he was favoring his ankle. While it's still a long ways away from the season and the injury is probably completely harmless, many fans took the chance to troll the Jets for apparently expecting to punt quite a bit.

Will Aaron Rodgers' Jets sign Matt Araiza?

Matt Araiza was released before the start of last season as he faced gang rape allegations from when he was a student at San Diego State University. Now that those have gone away and it's been proven that he was not present at this alleged rape, he's looking to return to the NFL.

Will Aaron Rodgers be Matt Araiza's teammate?

He had expected to win the punter's job for the Buffalo Bills before being released and he has the talent to earn a spot somewhere. It very well may be Aaron Rodgers' team, but if it's not, another team will likely snap him up.

He's proven innocent and many believe he deserves a second chance. The team that gives him one will get a lot of good press as well as an admittedly strong-legged punter. It's a win win for whichever team even if it's not the Jets.

