Aaron Rodgers joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a hike post-Achilles injury recovery ahead of crucial offseason for NY Jets

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a difficult season, having suffered an Achilles injury on his New York Jets debut in Week 1. The four-time NFL MVP was confident about returning to play last season, but the Jets' failure to make the playoffs forced Rodgers to sit out.

The Jets quarterback has been a vocal supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and has often been seen with him. Recently, Kennedy Jr. shared a photo of himself and Rodgers from a hike, implying that the quarterback's Achilles injury has fully healed.

Kennedy wrote:

"Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles"

Aaron Rodgers has faced widespread criticism in recent years for his anti-vaccine stance and unconventional approach to treating his Achilles injury. However, given how quickly he returned to practice, it appears that the veteran quarterback knows what he is talking about, and regardless of whether the masses agree with him, he will stick to what he believes is the truth.

Hopefully, Rodgers will be able to make a remarkable return to the field as well. He is 40 years old, and while he currently has no plans to retire, it is known that he will finish off his NFL career in New York.

Jets need to have a big offseason to help Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers is healthy, the New York Jets are a Super Bowl contender. Given how many quarterbacks got hurt last season, the Jets could have made a deep playoff run had the star quarterback not gotten injured.

Regardless of that, the Jets front office needs to make some smart moves to build a great roster around Rodgers. They have only $1.6 million in cap space, which is why the draft will be the key for them. Currently, the Jets have the 10th overall pick, and they are expected to draft an offensive tackle to strengthen their offensive line.

The Jets could draft one of these players with their first-round pick:

Tyler Guyton - OT - Oklahoma Olumuyiwa Fashanu - OT - Penn State Taliese Fuaga - OT - Oregon State Amarius Mims - OT - Georgia

The Jets have eight draft picks this year, and with them, they can address several needs. Aside from improving the offensive line, the team needs another wide receiver to complement Garrett Wilson and a safety to pair with star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.