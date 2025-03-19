  • home icon
  Aaron Rodgers and Kevin O'Connell go back "15 years," NFL insider claims

Aaron Rodgers and Kevin O’Connell go back “15 years,” NFL insider claims

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Mar 19, 2025 20:19 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
It appears that the Minnesota Vikings are out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. According to reports on Wednesday morning, Minnesota intends to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as its quarterback of the future.

Teams reportedly called to inquire about trading for McCarthy, but Minnesota shut down those talks. Meanwhile, the Vikings are still interested in bringing in a veteran quarterback, but in regards to Rodgers, they are not interested at the moment.

On "Good Morning Football," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said that Rodgers and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell have a relationship with one another that goes back 15 years. Despite the relationship both parties share, however, the Vikings appear to be going in a different direction.

"Let's break this down for all the three teams that have been linked in one way or another to Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said. "For the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers and Kevin O'Connell have a relationship that goes back 15 years. There's a ton of mutual respect there.
"Quarterbacks want to play in Minnesota, and when a four-time NFL MVP says, 'Hey, I want to come there,' you'd be negligent not to at least have the conversation. So, there was a lot of dialog back and forth. But I am told Rogers is now aware Minnesota is going in another direction."
Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025. He has been linked to teams such as the Vikings, New York Giants and even the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Minnesota now out of the running, that leaves New York and Pittsburgh as the most likely possibilities.

The Giants would be an interesting situation for Rodgers, giving him a great young receiver in Malik Nabers to throw to. He also wouldn't have to move too far given he has played for the New York Jets the past two seasons.

A more interesting situation, perhaps, would be that of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers would be throwing to DK Metcalf and George Pickens. That combination has the potential to be one of the most dominant in the league.

