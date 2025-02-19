Aaron Rodgers to LA Rams? NFL insider makes feelings known on 4x MVP's potential interest in teaming up with Sean McVay

Matthew Stafford's future as a Los Angeles Ram is hanging in the balance. The team is reportedly mulling whether to retain the quarterback's services or part ways with him in the offseason and head in a new direction.

Ad

Their decision will hinge on their ability to find a replacement for the 37-year-old. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they could take the unconventional option of replacing their veteran star with an even older player: Aaron Rodgers. On his podcast, the NFL insider said:

"If the Rams couldn't get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him, a lot of ifs involved, then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford. They get draft pick compensation back for Stafford. So you could see where the Rams would say, 'Is that a more desired alternative?'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Latest on former Jets QB's future

For the first time in his Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers is a free agent. Earlier this week, the New York Jets informed the four-time MVP that they intended to release him and head in a different direction, ending his disappointing two-year stint with the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the Jets' Week 18 clash against the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers had hinted that he could retire in the offseason. However, according to Albert Breer, he told New York during his final meeting with the team's top brass that he intended to play for the franchise in 2025:

"[General Manager Darren] Mougey had a series of conversations with Rodgers that led up to the last meeting on Feb. 6 at the team facility in Florham Park, N.J, where the Jets’ decision was communicated... Rodgers did tell Mougey and [head coach Aaron] Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025. These things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of."

Despite his insistence, the Jets decided to part ways with Rodgers, paving the way for him to sign with any team he wished to join. The 41-year-old has yet to comment on his future since being released. However, he'll likely announce whether he intends to join another team or call it a day on his career before free agency commences on March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.