Aaron Rodgers wanted to play in the playoffs with the New York Jets. However, after a 30-point shutout loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, they were formally removed from contention, rendering his motive for attempting to return from his Achilles tear earlier than planned irrelevant. The former MVP quarterback then proclaimed that he was done in 2023.

However, that has not stopped the Jets from continuing to accommodate their star trade acquisition. On Wednesday, it was reported that fullback Nick Bawden had been released to open up a space for Rodgers on their 53-man roster.

Predictably, this led to outrage among fans, who took to social media to give their take.

Bawden himself has not addressed the situation, but his wife Alexis assured his fans that he would be back on TikTok.

Nick Bawden's wife, Alexis, is assuring his return to the Jets

Robert Saleh speaks up on Aaron Rodgers' status and future with Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the press on Wednesday after the team missed out on the playoffs for the 13th time. He said that keeping the team's star trade acquisition was always his intention for a multitude of reasons, including:

"We have the roster flexibility with all the different things that have happened over the course of the last couple of weeks," Saleh said. "Like I said, it’s all a part of his rehab, and just having him out on the football field is a plus for everyone. It’s a plus for him, it’s a plus for his teammates."

“My instinct says if he was 100%, he’d probably be banging the door a little bit more ... there’s always just weighing the risks and rewards for him ... To get his opinion on all that stuff is always warranted, and we’re always going to include him.”

And when Rodgers returns in 2024, Saleh has a very bold goal:

“We believe we can win a championship. And I know he said two years, but in a perfect situation, we win a championship, and he walks off in the sunlight, but that’s a whole other discussion for the offseason, but you get the point."

On Christmas Eve, the Jets will host the also-eliminated Washington Commanders. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.