Aaron Rodgers ultimately skipped the rest of the 2023 NFL season after dealing with an Achilles injury. There was a possibility of him returning earlier this season, given his phenomenal recovery. However, he will refocus his efforts on next season, the final year of his contract with the New York Jets.

But aside from reverting to game form and building strength in his injured Achilles, he also revealed that he will consume more psychedelic drugs like Ayahuasca during the offseason. This admission led to several concerning reactions from football fans.

NFL followers react to Aaron Rodgers’ revelation

In his recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player detailed how Ayahuasca has helped him and that he will continue to consume the South American psychoactive brew.

The Super Bowl XLV champion shared:

“Ayahuasca was life changing for me and it's gonna be something that I look forward to doing in some sort of fashion this offseason as well…I'm not sure what medicine but there will be some sort of ceremony this offseason.”

This statement had one football fan commenting:

“At this point it's like watching a train crash. It's so sad what happened to this lonely sad person.”

Another NFL fanatic mentioned:

“These Aaron Rodgers interviews are really tired.”

Here are other reactions to Aaron Rodgers using psychedelic brews like Ayahuasca in the offseason.

Aside from Ayahuasca, Rodgers also mentioned other drugs like the psychedelic toxin from the Bufo toad.

Rodgers’ 2023 season lasted only four snaps after Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd sacked him during their season-opener. It was a dramatic turn for an offseason filled with optimism after the New York Jets traded for the veteran quarterback one day before the 2023 draft started.

In his absence, the Jets have primarily struggled with Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian behind center, including their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Aaron Rodgers’ 2024 mission is clear

A Super Bowl run is realistic for the Jets if Rodgers can return to peak form. However, making the playoffs is the first step toward that path.

The Jets will extend their postseason drought to 13 seasons despite having four head coaches during that stretch. The 2023 season is Robert Saleh’s third with the squad, and he has a 17-33 record coming into their season finale.

It remains to be seen if he gets a pass and remains head coach in 2024 because of Aaron Rodgers’ injury. But having the quarterback in the fold boosts their chances of breaking the infamous streak.