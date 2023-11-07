Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be playing in another primetime game for the New York Jets, as Week 9 concludes with a contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, with the quarterback suffering a torn Achilles, he has been forced to watch from afar since the season started.

The superstar quarterback has been adamant that his goal is to return in 2023, but the honest truth is that it will feel impossible until it becomes official. No player has ever returned in the same NFL season from a torn Achilles, and with Aaron Rodgers at 39 years of age, his body isn't getting any younger.

Monday gave Jets fans yet another reason to have hope with Aaron Rodgers returning in 2023. The quarterback arrived at MetLife Stadium walking without any limps or limitations, not riding the cart to the game like he did on other occasions, leaving NFL fans amused at how quickly he's been recovering from the injury:

Aaron Rodgers comeback: how is his recovery going?

It does seem that what seemed to be a miracle is now getting closer to reality, with the New York Jets quarterback walking to the stadium without limitations as the Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

He was spotted throwing the football in warm-ups before the game, while also moving slowly and without fear of putting pressure on his left leg. It's unclear in what stage of rehab he is, but it's obvious that it's quicker than expected.

There's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans would love to see Aaron Rodgers playing for them, but it's pointless to do so if there's nothing to play for.

Zach Wilson has been leading the team after the injury, and it's a great thing that they have a positive record after eight weeks - the race for the AFC wild card is really tight. It's still unlikely that Rodgers will return in the 2023 season, but the New York Jets certainly hope he can pull off another miracle.