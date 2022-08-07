Aaron Rodgers lauds Joaquin Phoenix's acting skills in "The Joker" 

Aaron Rodgers has been all over the tabloids this offseason for a number of reasons. This has ranged from a girlfriend who identifies as a mystic to his admitted casual pyschedelic drug use.

Perhaps being so altered allowed Rodgers to expand his mind beyond being the handsome Northern Californian quarterback who has always been revered for his abilities in the mainstream realm. That could have been the reason for his praise of a sick and twisted character that society doesn't fully understand.

As it turns out, Rodgers is a big fan of actor Joaquin Phoenix -- particularly due to Phoenix's portrayal of Batman's arch-nemisis, The Joker, in a movie of the same name:

"Empathy and exactly grief that he dealt with, being bullied and misunderstood and dealing with a condition. You know, he had to carry a card around to tell people, I'm not trying to laugh. I just have this issue I'm dealing with. I'm not trying to laugh at you.

"And just, you feel for that character. That's what the best actors do, is they take you into the experience."

Colin Cowherd is sick of Aaron Rodgers and his antics

Someone who is not amused by Aaron Rodgers' antics this offseason is Colin Cowherd. He condemned Rodgers' use of the psychedelic drug DMT. He likened his behavior to that of hippies and rich folks with too much time on their hands. Cowherd said:

“Lots of people have tried this psychedelic tea. They’re called hippies, burnouts, and affluent white people with too much time on their hands, and nobody in their life to call out their crap. Aaron’s got no owner. No real relationship with his brother or parents, and no wife.”

Cowherd said that Rodgers' lack of a strong female partner is the reason why he has gotten himself into the trouble he has:

“I’m semi-serious here, but I like my athletes to be married to strong women. They call you out on [your] crap. I got into an argument with a friend not long ago, and my wife told me right to my face, ‘Be a man, Colin. Don’t be passive aggressive.’ She was right. I was wrong. Had I been single, I would’ve become self-absorbed, pointing fingers.”

Cowherd even roped in NBA superstar James Harden into his Rodgers criticism and called out Kyler Murray all at once:

“James Harden, Aaron Rodgers … Rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable. You look at those Super Bowls. Lot of married dudes. The Mannings are married. Brady’s married. Russell Wilson married."

"Big Ben was in all sorts of trouble, then he got married. Got a little heavy, didn’t work as hard, but I liked him more. Kyler Murray, this offseason, my takeaway on him a few weeks ago, dude needs to get married. Get off the video games.”

If you ask Cowherd, it's Rodgers who is the true joker.

