Aaron Rodgers' longtime rival Ndamukong Suh buries beef with 4x NFL MVP: "Hope him and my boy Darius Slay find way to get to Super Bowl"

After two years of not playing in the NFL, former defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his official retirement from the game public on July 12.Suh and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a long-lasting feud that lasted more than ten years while the star defender was playing in the NFL. In his first five years in the NFL, Suh's Detroit Lions and Rodgers' Green Bay Packers played each other twice a year as NFC North rivals.Although the two players have comparable competitive attitudes when competing on the field and have clashed on multiple occasions, Suh recently praised Rodgers and discussed his rivalry with the veteran quarterback on Good Morning Football.Additionally, Suh expressed his wish that both Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay, who both signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, are able to win a Super Bowl in 2025.&quot;I have ultimate respect for Aaron Rodgers and what he's been able to do as an individual. I wish him the best, especially with him being on the Steelers,&quot; Suh said. &quot;I hope he and my boy Slay find a way to get to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it this year.&quot;Fans of the Steelers are hoping for a deep playoff run after the team successfully filled what was arguably their biggest need by acquiring Rodgers this offseason.The addition of Rodgers to the Steelers' roster has generated a lot of discussion among fans and pundits. Although some critics have expressed worries about the 41-year-old quarterback, Suh seems upbeat about his move to join the Steelers.Suh was selected to three First-Team All-Pro teams and had five Pro Bowl selections during his 13-year NFL career. He played with Darius Slay during his time with the Lions, and now, he hopes his former teammate and Rodgers can win a championship together in Pittsburgh.Mike Tomlin and the Steelers hope to break their playoff curse in 2025 with Aaron RodgersThe Pittsburgh Steelers, led by head coach Mike Tomlin, have lost six straight postseason games. The last time the team won a playoff game was during the 2016 season.Now, ahead of the 2025 season, the Steelers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers is the answer to sparking their offense, which has mainly looked poor since Ben Roethlisberger retired from the league in 2021.Aaron Rodgers has now raised the bar for the Steelers' offense. Even though he is 41 years old and past his prime, Rodgers might still be the team's best quarterback option since Roethlisberger.Tomlin will hope to win his first postseason game in nine years with the four-time NFL MVP at quarterback this season; if he doesn't, the team's ownership may start to question whether significant changes have to happen to help the Steelers break out of this rut.