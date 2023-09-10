Aaron Rodgers looks to follow Tom Brady's footsteps of playing until 45 as Jets QB chases Lombardi trophy

With Tom Brady's retirement, Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback with most passing yards in the NFL. One assumes he will very soon go above 60,000 passing yards. What remains in doubt, though, is how long he will continue playing beyond this season.

Aaron Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers for all his career before beginning his second chapter with the New York Jets. Tom Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots and ended up playing four years for them and winning a Super Bowl. If the Jets quarterback plays a similar length of time, he will end up being 44, and one more would be 45.

In an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, he opened up to that possibility, saying,

"I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago, I would've said probably not. But with the change that’s happened & some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly."

He also admitted that playing just one season with the New York Jets is not what appeals to him. As someone who restructured their contract in the offseason, it seems clear that Aaron Rodgers wants to spend some time in New York and delivering for the franchise. He added,

"I’d love to play a few years here, not sure if that few is two, or three or … I mean, five would kind of get me to 45. But I definitely don’t want to be a one-and-done here."

What does Aaron Rodgers think about getting him the Jets to a Lombardi Trophy?

When he was asked in the same interview if he imagines winning a Super Bowl with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers said that he visualizes specific plays and his in-game work more than winning championships. He said,

"So when I visualize, I’m not visualizing necessarily that, visualizing more plays that I’m gonna be expected to make in the game. So I put myself in the game in my mind. So I play on scenarios and work through different things that I’d like to accomplish."

He also made it clear that he misses winning the Super Bowl, adding,

"But it’s surreal in the moment, and it’s like a whirlwind and it’s been a long time and … I need to feel that feeling again (winning the Super Bowl), I miss it."

Whether he can play until 45 or not, he could definitely check in with Tom Brady in how to win Super Bowls.