“Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they shouldn’t show” – Aaron Rodgers leaves fans puzzled with strange admission following Packers’ 14-12 win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 

For the second week in a row, Aaron Rodgers made sure the Green Bay Packers take part in the victory Monday.

Last week, the reigning back-to-back MVP tossed a pair of touchdowns as Green Bay sailed past the Chicago Bears en route to a 27-10 victory. This time, it was Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who fell victim to Rodgers, with the 38-year-old once again logging two passing touchdowns.

Against Tampa, Green Bay's future Hall of Fame quarterback totalled 255 yards through the air on 27-for-35 passing. There's nothing bizarre about that. However, a statement Rodgers made at the game's end was the very definition of puzzling.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



What does this mean? What does this mean? 👀What does this mean? https://t.co/DqOaTo2go8

It's almost impossible to listen to Rodgers' admission without rushing to the replay button in hopes of understanding what he means - and after hearing it a second time, chances are the meaning will still be unclear. So, what exactly is the veteran quarterback talking about?

Explaining Aaron Rodgers' bizzare statement following his victory against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

If ever there was a poor way to get your message across, this would have to be it. After all, "Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home" can mean just about anything.

What was Rodgers trying to say?

The 18-year Packer was referring to the jumbotron (and your television set) showing Tom Brady snap the football with zero seconds on the play clock and not getting a delay-of-game penalty.

Rodgers noted that the seven-time Super Bowl champion got away with one. It was a big penalty to get away with, being the play resulted in a touchdown during the final seconds of the contest. Upon his observation, he ran to the officials, letting them in on what the jumbotron exposed to him.

The touchdown was upheld despite the play clock blunder from the referees, but officials were now on their guard with Rodgers' keen eyes to thank. Now paying close attention to the clock, it was easy for the referees to see Brady not getting the ball off in time, and a delay-of-game penalty was called on the very next play.

The penalty pushed a potential game tying two-point conversion back to the seven-yard line.

Now backed up an extra five yards, Brady snapped the ball - this time before the play clock expired - but couldn't hit his man in the end zone. Game set and match, Green Bay. Assist goes to the jumbotron.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far