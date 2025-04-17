  • home icon
  • Aaron Rodgers makes feelings clear about free agency decision - "I'll play for $10,000,000"

Aaron Rodgers makes feelings clear about free agency decision - "I'll play for $10,000,000"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:52 GMT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers during Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL Draft is a week away, and Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned. On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers gave an update about his current situation, with a surprising offer.

Rodgers said:

"I told every single one of the teams, it ain't about the money. I said I'll play for $10 million. Whatever. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers has been linked to a few teams this offseason after the Jets announced they'd be moving on from him.

Rodgers had interest from the New York Giants, who eventually signed veteran free agent quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Cleveland Browns had interest, then signed veteran Joe Flacco.

The Minnesota Vikings were a preferred destination for Rodgers, but they're committed to letting second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy lead the team.

The most linked team to Rodgers this offseason has been the Pittsburgh Steelers, who only have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson signed to their roster. Owner Art Rooney II teased earlier this month that the team was on track to sign Rodgers.

Should Pittsburgh Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign with them before the draft?

Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as of right now, may be the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL. Their quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Many thought Aaron Rodgers would have possibly been signed to the Steelers before the 2025 NFL Draft next Thursday, and there could still be a chance it happens.

However, the Steelers may have to prepare to head into the draft with a quarterback prospect on their mind at pick No. 21. Miami's Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be gone by the time the Steelers pick at No. 21, which would possibly result in them selecting Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, even if it is a reach.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will play this season or retire this offseason?

Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
