The 2025 NFL Draft is a week away, and Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned. On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers gave an update about his current situation, with a surprising offer.

Rodgers said:

"I told every single one of the teams, it ain't about the money. I said I'll play for $10 million. Whatever. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life."

Rodgers has been linked to a few teams this offseason after the Jets announced they'd be moving on from him.

Rodgers had interest from the New York Giants, who eventually signed veteran free agent quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Cleveland Browns had interest, then signed veteran Joe Flacco.

The Minnesota Vikings were a preferred destination for Rodgers, but they're committed to letting second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy lead the team.

The most linked team to Rodgers this offseason has been the Pittsburgh Steelers, who only have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson signed to their roster. Owner Art Rooney II teased earlier this month that the team was on track to sign Rodgers.

Should Pittsburgh Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign with them before the draft?

Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as of right now, may be the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL. Their quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Many thought Aaron Rodgers would have possibly been signed to the Steelers before the 2025 NFL Draft next Thursday, and there could still be a chance it happens.

However, the Steelers may have to prepare to head into the draft with a quarterback prospect on their mind at pick No. 21. Miami's Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be gone by the time the Steelers pick at No. 21, which would possibly result in them selecting Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, even if it is a reach.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will play this season or retire this offseason?

