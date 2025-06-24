Aaron Rodgers makes his feelings known after Tyrese Haliburton suffers Achilles tear in NBA Finals

Aaron Rodgers empathized with Indiana Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton after the latter suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton scored nine points on 3-of-5 from the field - in his seven-minute cameo - which helped the Pacers close the first quarter of the duel by 18-16.
As he tried to drive to the basket, the Indiana star sustained an Achilles injury that ended his night, series and season. The Pacers tried to stay in the game but managed only till the middle of the third quarter. Once the Oklahoma City Thunder took off, there was no looking back.
Aaron Rodgers - who suffered the same injury four snaps into the 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets - reacted to Haliburton's injury. The 41-year-old quarterback shared his thoughts on the situation on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
"Watching that game the other night, after you have an injury, like I had use you know what it feels like, and you also know what it looks like," Rodgers said. "So when I've seen guys tear their Achilles, whether it was Jermaine Johnson for us, or Phillips for the Dolphins, or Jason Tatum. You like, oh, that's an Achilles. I knew it right away."
"Your heart just goes out to him, because I know that feeling to be on the ground," Rodgers added. "Your whole like, memories and goals, and for him, game seven to win a championship is flashing through his mind. And the fact that he was out there dealing with what he was dealing with in game seven shows the type of player and person that he is."
Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season due to this injury. Haliburton underwent surgery to repair his Achilles and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is confident the guard will make a full recovery.
Aaron Rodgers says 2025 will likely be his final NFL season
Aaron Rodgers will play his 21st NFL season in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers - his third team in the competition after the Green Bay Packers and the Jets. Talking with McAfee and Co., the four-time MVP revealed 2025 will likely be his final year.
“I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we just did a one-year deal — Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."
"I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win."
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers don't carry the highest expectations this season, but if this is the end, he'll try to go out in a big fashion.
