Aaron Rodgers makes his feelings known after Tyrese Haliburton suffers Achilles tear in NBA Finals

Aaron Rodgers empathized with Indiana Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton after the latter suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton scored nine points on 3-of-5 from the field - in his seven-minute cameo - which helped the Pacers close the first quarter of the duel by 18-16.

Ad

As he tried to drive to the basket, the Indiana star sustained an Achilles injury that ended his night, series and season. The Pacers tried to stay in the game but managed only till the middle of the third quarter. Once the Oklahoma City Thunder took off, there was no looking back.

Aaron Rodgers - who suffered the same injury four snaps into the 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets - reacted to Haliburton's injury. The 41-year-old quarterback shared his thoughts on the situation on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Watching that game the other night, after you have an injury, like I had use you know what it feels like, and you also know what it looks like," Rodgers said. "So when I've seen guys tear their Achilles, whether it was Jermaine Johnson for us, or Phillips for the Dolphins, or Jason Tatum. You like, oh, that's an Achilles. I knew it right away."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Your heart just goes out to him, because I know that feeling to be on the ground," Rodgers added. "Your whole like, memories and goals, and for him, game seven to win a championship is flashing through his mind. And the fact that he was out there dealing with what he was dealing with in game seven shows the type of player and person that he is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season due to this injury. Haliburton underwent surgery to repair his Achilles and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is confident the guard will make a full recovery.

Aaron Rodgers says 2025 will likely be his final NFL season

Aaron Rodgers will play his 21st NFL season in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers - his third team in the competition after the Green Bay Packers and the Jets. Talking with McAfee and Co., the four-time MVP revealed 2025 will likely be his final year.

Ad

“I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we just did a one-year deal — Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."

"I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers don't carry the highest expectations this season, but if this is the end, he'll try to go out in a big fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.