Aaron Rodgers makes stance clear on trans athletes participating in women's sports one month after Brett Favre aired his concerns

Aaron Rodgers has been in the spotlight this offseason since he has yet to decide on his future in the NFL. The quarterback appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Wednesday to discuss many topics, including trans athletes participating in women's sports.

Rogers took a firm stance on the situation, being against trans women's participation.

"The trans women movement is actually anti-woman," Rogers said.

When Rogan appeared to agree with Rogers' sentiments, the veteran signal-caller explained his mindset.

"In sports, you're not seeing trans men dominating anything," Rodgers said. "It's because there's a biological difference."

Rogers' comments on trans athletes competing in women's sports came just a month after Brett Favre aired his views on the issue.

In April, Favre appeared on "The Ricky Cobb Show" and addressed his concerns on allowing biological males in women's sports.

"I can't believe we're talking about it or having to talk about it, and that it's an issue," Favre said. "And I've never in my life wanted to be political. Never thought it would be political. I have two daughters, you know, they're grown. I got three grandsons. And you know, I'm at a point where, in my life, I'm starting to think about, 'What will our youth in the next generation be facing down the road?'"

Favre's comments appeared to align with U.S. President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" in February.

Aaron Rodgers is stalling on signing his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been stalling on signing his contract that the Pittsburgh Steelers offered him this offseason. The Steelers reportedly sent the four-time MVP a contract a day after he was officially released by the New York Jets in March.

However, it's been over two months since, and Rodgers has still not committed to the franchise.

While some have been concerned that Rodgers might retire from the NFL this offseason, Pittsburgh remains confident that the quarterback will sign the dotted line to lead its offense next season.

