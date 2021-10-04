WATCH: Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin share moment of respect after Steelers coach calls timeout

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers improved to 3-1 after comfortably beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

After a horror start to the NFL season, Rodgers and the Packers are back on track. They look like prime contenders to challenge Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC crown.

Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Packers won 27-17.

Rodgers and Tomlin share a light-hearted moment

Apart from the action on the field, one particular moment between Aaron Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stood out. The Packers star has made a habit of getting free plays by snapping the ball when the opposing defense makes their substitutions and catches them with too many men on the field.

Rodgers tried to catch the defense off-guard in the second quarter of the game against the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin was wise to the quarterback's antics. The Steelers head coach called a timeout to prevent the penalty and the two could only laugh and smile at each other. It was clear both knew each other well and Tomlin was not about to let Rodgers pull a fast one and stopped it.

Josh Hill @jdavhill Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties https://t.co/peW3ocpHvg

Tone Digs @ToneDigz Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him https://t.co/3JxZnDvw1x

Aaron Rodgers is back to MVP level

After a rocky start in which Rodgers threw two interceptions, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to his best form over the past three weeks, tossing six touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Much had been made of all the off-field issues with Rodgers after he stated he was 50/50 on whether to retire from the league or keep playing. Add in a very public spat with the Packers organization and it felt like Rodgers would never put on a Green Bay jersey again.

Fast forward to Week 4 and the Packers and their star quarterback are flying. He is back playing at an MVP level and is toying with opposing defenses and is having fun doing it.

Many were questioning Rodgers' buy-in with the 2021 season, but it is evident that he is, at least for this season, all in with the Green Bay Packers.

