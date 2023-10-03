Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Mr Pfizer’ shot at Travis Kelce invites NFL fan fury: “Mr. Anti-vax was sitting in a luxury suit with Johnson & Johson”

When Aaron Rodgers appears at the Pat McAfee show, you know some headlines are going to come out of it. Fresh from his appearance at the Week 4 game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback wanted to talk about Travis Kelce - but maybe not what you're expecting from the start of this season.

Rodgers, who's a known fan of Taylor Swift, rumored to be in a relationship with the Chiefs tight end, took a cheap shot at Kelce by calling him Mr. Pfizer, in reference to a new commercial that aired during the Sunday Night Football game where Kelce promotes the COVID and the flu vaccines.

NFL fans were not happy to see Kelce attacked by Rodgers, who misled the public about being vaccinated, especially as the Jets owner, Woody Johnson, heir to the pharmaceutic Johnson & Johnson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Travis Kelce?

Aaron Rodgers said that Kelce did not manage to impact the game a lot while calling him Mr. Pfizer.

"He didn't have a crazy game, and, you know Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like, for the most part, we played really tough on defense."

The Jets quarterback was forced to watch the game from afar as he recovers from an Achilles tear suffered in the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Could Rodgers still return in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to return in 2023, although the quarterback has vowed to defy the odds and still play this season.

There's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans would love to see him, but it's pointless to do so if there's nothing to play for.

He signed a new three-year contract with the New York Jets worth $112,5 million, meaning that he's tied to the team until the 2025 season - he's expected to retire after.