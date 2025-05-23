Aaron Rodgers namedrops LeBron over NBA superstar's link with P Diddy parties

Aaron Rodgers called out LeBron James during a Joe Rogan podcast appearance, questioning the NBA legend's silence about his attendance at P Diddy's now-infamous parties. His statements come as legal proceedings against the embattled rapper intensify.

Ad

Rodgers appeared alongside podcast host Joe Rogan to discuss celebrities who attended Sean "Diddy" Combs's controversial gatherings. The conversation centered on high-profile figures who previously praised these events but have remained silent since criminal charges emerged against the music mogul.

"You know, how many guys were on video saying, 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party.' How many people openly talked about being there? [LeBron]. Yeah, how Ashton Kutcher and all these people, like you guys all went and you didn't see nothing?" Aaron Rodgers told Rogan during their exchange on Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The remarks cited a vintage video of James joking with Diddy in a livestream, where the Lakers superstar famously said, "ain't no party like a Diddy party." That video has gotten new traction following Diddy's arrest on five grave charges. This includes conspiracy to commit racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting to engage in prostitution.

Aaron Rodgers questions celebrity silence amid mounting evidence

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Credits: IMAGN)

Aaron Rodgers expanded his criticism beyond James to include other celebrities who attended these gatherings.

Ad

The quarterback expressed skepticism about party attendees's claims of ignorance. His comments came as multiple celebrities face scrutiny for their past connections to the music producer's social circle.

"I think there are so many f*cking powerful people that are on those lists. There's so many powerful people that went and [gesturing air quotes] partied," Aaron Rodgers continued during the podcast discussion.

Ad

Court documents from a civil lawsuit filed on April 1 by Joseph Manzaro named several celebrities, including James, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, as potential witnesses to alleged assaults. The plaintiff claimed that these figures attended events where criminal activity occurred.

Meanwhile, the ongoing federal trial has produced additional revelations linking NFL players to Diddy's circle. Cassie Ventura testified on Saturday (May 17) about having an affair with an unnamed NFL player, though she didn't specify the timing or identity of the athlete. Her testimony described jealousy-fueled confrontations that allegedly escalated into violence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.