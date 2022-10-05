Aaron Rodgers names the Packers player that reminds him the most of Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Losing Aaron Rodgers' number one target caused a great deal of speculation as to who would replace him in Green Bay.

Rodgers is certainly missing Adams right now, which is understandable. However, when he spoke to the media recently, he compared one of Green Bay's youngsters to the five-time Pro Bowler. The quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said the following about rookie Christian Watson:

"Look, I tell you, he's got special speed. He really does. He's got incredible stride length. When you watch some of the film back, it's similar to watching Davante in his rookie year. You know there were games where I didn't give Davante a ton of looks, but you go back and watch the film, and you're thinking, 'Man, this guy is open often.' It's like that from time to time with Christian."

Rodgers added:

"There are a few times where I might need to give him a second look even when things don't look great from the start because he does have that different type of speed. But we're finding ways to use him, I think, and again, we have to have patience."

Through four games this season, Watson has only been targeted 10 times and has caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Romeo Doubs has been the Green Bay Packers number on receiver this season

While Rodgers compared rookie wideout Christian Watson to Davante Adams, he hasn't been the standout rookie receiver in Green Bay. That honor belongs to fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, who currently leads the team in receiving. In the first four weeks, Doubs has led the team in targets (24), receptions (19), and yards (184). He also has two receiving touchdowns.

The future could be bright for both Doubs and Watson and they could one day be an incredible duo in the NFL. We will watch them develop into premier targets for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Who knows, they may even make a run at the Super Bowl this season.

