Aaron Rodgers names the only two NFL QBs he watches live

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he has tremendous respect for some of his counterparts. It's the utmost honor to know that a four-time MVP has enough respect for someone's talent to sit down and watch, which is true of only two quarterbacks.

The quarterback was asked about this on the Pat McAfee Show.

The future Hall of Famer didn't disclose much, but he did admit he really liked one player in particular:

"I really like Josh Allen, I've gotten to know him a little bit over the years. I really like him as a person, so, yeah. If somebody that I really, really, really like is on TV, I'll probably check them out, so I checked that game [Tennessee vs. Buffalo on Monday night] out."

The two competed against each other in Capital One's The Match this offseason, along with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as well. Rodgers was then asked who else is on the list. The quarterback shied away from admitting a lot of players he likes:

"I'm not going to give away that information. If it's applicable to the conversation, AJ, you know, add to it... I know you're trying to set me up with some ridiculous interjection."

Bram Benzel @Bram_Benzel @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 I bet another one is Lamar Jackson. I remember him bringing him up on one of the past interviews also saying he couldn’t believe he fell to 32 @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 I bet another one is Lamar Jackson. I remember him bringing him up on one of the past interviews also saying he couldn’t believe he fell to 32

Finally, the quarterback admitted who he likes to watch, including a former heated rival:

"I do like Josh Allen a lot, and if he's on, I usually like watching him. I like Matt Stafford a lot. If he's on, I'll watch him. I'll stop right there."

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Rodgers is more than likely to watch multiple quarterbacks, but he wasn't prepared to admit that to the world.

What are Aaron Rodgers' current MVP odds?

One of the players that Rodgers enjoys watching had the best MVP odds in the league coming into the season. Allen was ahead of Brady, Mahomes and others. Two weeks later, Allen has played fantastic and is proving the oddsmakers right early in the season.

The Packers star, on the other hand, had a very poor Week 1. What are the odds now?

Allen is still the favorite, but there are some newcomers in the list, according to TheLines:

Allen +350

Mahomes +500

Jalen Hurts +800

Justin Herbert +1000

Lamar Jackson +1200

Tua Tagavailoa +2000

Rodgers +2500

Brady +2500

The reigning MVP has plenty of time to round into form, but the competition is suddenly quite stiff.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far