“Are you shi****g me? It’s absolutely ridiculous” – Aaron Rodgers lays into NCAA for going too far with the rule change 

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a big win in Week 3 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve his team's record to 2-1.

That same week, however, there was a questionable call at the end of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts.

Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a penalty after Kansas City sacked Colts quarterback Matt Ryan late in the fourth quarter. Jones seemingly said something to Ryan prompting the match officials to hand a 15-yard penalty to the Chiefs.

The Colts ultimately got the win in that encounter.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers addressed the incident and related it to the rules that are being set by the NCAA for college players.

The Packers QB believes these types of rules are costing teams and the players.

"Taunting as well as a point of clarification, nearly really looking at taunting standing over a guy or making a demonstration to a guy. A lot of them to me it's I don't know, man, it's, and there's been stuff done to me like, if somebody does the belt to me, do I want to taunting penalty on it? No, of course not. Like, I don't know."

Rodgers continued:

"I mean, we just gotta be careful going too far on some of these rules. It's like what college did with targeting. Are you shi**ing? Me? Like, it's absolutely ridiculous. You're ruining these kids. And teams opportunities by subjective calls."

"I mean, the punishment doesn't fit the crime at all," Rodgers said.

"It's ridiculous. So we got to be careful on how far we go in some of these rules. Again, I don't know what was said between Chris and Matt. But that's what happens. You know, these these calls, they're 15 yards, what, you know, severely impacts a game especially late in the game like that."

Questionable calls from officials have cost several teams games both in the NFL and in college football, which is why Aaron Rodgers was visibly frustrated with 'soft calls' that have frustrated fans for years now.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers hoping to get third straight win in Week 4 vs New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on pace to get their third straight win after a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers and co will face a New England Patriots team that could be without starting quarterback Mac Jones.

With the Packers entering this game as heavy favorites, there is a high possibility that Rodgers and the Packers will come away with a win to improve their record to 3-1 as they brace themselves for a relatively breeze run of fixtures in the following weeks.

