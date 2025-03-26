"Aaron Rodgers needs to go on another darkness retreat" - Colin Cowherd offers honest advice as 4x MVP contemplates future

The Aaron Rodgers free agency saga is seemingly on the verge of conclusion after the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million deal and ended their pursuit of the four-time MVP.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers, whom he met last week, are the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback's final option if he intends to continue playing in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers and Pittsburgh had positive conversations and are presumably discussing the details of a potential deal. However, Colin Cowherd believes the quarterback will stall the Steelers until he gets a call from the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On "The Herd," the analyst said:

"I think Aaron's too smart to look at Pittsburgh and go, this is perfect. He flew there to the Steelers, and he didn't leave with a contract... Albert Breer had a story today that Aaron Rodgers is telling friends.

Ad

"We talked about this yesterday. He's looking for a better culture... I think Aaron Rodgers is sitting around for a couple of weeks, and I think he's right, waiting on the Niners, Brock Purdy."

Cowherd dissuaded the veteran from considering a move to Pittsburgh citing their offensive woes and encouraged the quarterback to go off the grid:

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but Aaron needs to go on another darkness retreat. Aaron needs to hide, avoid commitment, plan an excursion. Call your travel agent, if people use those anymore. The Steelers are fool's gold. Tomlin can't figure out the offense. It's been seven years, forget about it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NFL insider hints at real reason for Aaron Rodgers' move to Steelers stalling

While Colin Cowherd believes Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a real interest in joining the Steelers, NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the only reason he hasn't signed on the dotted lines is money.

On the "Scoop City" podcast, she said:

“But normally, when there's time that goes by like this, no decisions made. It's money. It's always money, right? So let's see if the Steelers are willing to dance a little bit, maybe pay a little bit more than the than what they wanted to to see if they can reel in the big fish.” [From 21:00]

Ad

Regardless of the real reason, it likely isn't long until the mystery surrounding Rodgers' future ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.