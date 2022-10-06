“That's why Tom Brady left New England”- Colin Cowherd urges Packers to push for Odell Beckham Jr. with Aaron Rodgers' Super Bowl window closing 

Following their hard-fought win over the New England Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers improved their record to 3-1 after Week 4.

Despite the win, the Packers' struggles on offense were quite visible to anyone bearing witness.

Young receivers on the team are still learning, and Rodgers is showing patience with them... for now, at least.

The Packers, however, desperately need a quality veteran receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, but the team instead decided to improve the defense and drafted young talent to help Rodgers.

In such circumstances, Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has frequently popped up in discussions regarding the Packers.

These rumors have only exacerbated considering the fact that he is still available on the market.

On his show this week, Colin Cowherd discussed why the Packers need to strongly pursue Odell Beckham Jr, adding that it will keep their Super Bowl window open and keep Aaron Rodgers in town as well.

Here's what Cowherd had to say:

"Odell Beckham and Aaron Rodgers communicate regularly. Yesterday, OBJ on Twitter praising Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers talking about their relationship. Go get him."

"Number one, it's a position of need. You're not a Super Bowl team if Romeo Doubs is your go to number one, because he's not a number one right now."

Odell Beckham Jr @obj …. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss AR is tooo…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss

"Odell Beckham is a veteran receiver. Aaron doesn't have to teach him how to run routes. He doesn't have to teach him how to be big in big games. It makes Aaron happy, that matters. Keep your quarterback happy. That's why Tom [Brady] left New England. They didn't make Tom happy."

Colin Cowherd believes getting OBJ on a short-term deal would be ideal for both parties. He continued:

"It's why Russell [Wilson] left Seattle. And finally, the NFC is wide open. I mean, the only con here, the only thing that doesn't work as you look and you think to yourself, OBJ in Green Bay doesn't matter - this is not a long term acquisition. One, two years tops."

As things stand, Packers fans would strike an understanding tone if Rodgers were to be vocal about his concerns.

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP, and having won the award for two successive seasons, he needs to get the offense going if he wants to look forward to a Super Bowl run. Adding OBJ could be the way to do that, but the receiver's return to action is still a ways away.

Aaron Rodgers x Odell Beckham Jr. could work out quite well for Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. played a vital role in the Super Bowl triumph for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

That said, he's still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered at the Super Bowl. Once he gets healthy, however, there will be multiple suitors for a player of his caliber.

All things considered, he would fit in well alongside Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay because he would come into the team and immediately become a WR1.

It would be an ideal role for OBJ, who is looking to raise his market value after reviving his career with the Rams last season.

Rodgers could help elevate OBJ's game to the next level just like he did with Davante Adams, and the duo could work wonders for the Packers, who are already quite stable on the defensive end.

