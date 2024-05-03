Aaron Rodgers offers Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley a stay in his guesthouse

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be fully invested in leading the Jets this season as their quarterback.

He's shown time and again that he is a true leader on and off the field. Rodgers has reportedly offered Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley his blessing to use his guesthouse.

New York Jets beat reporter for the NY Post, Brian Costello, tweeted the following on Friday afternoon:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley said Aaron Rodgers has offered to let him stay in his guest house. He plans on taking him up on it."

Expand Tweet

The Jets selected Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons at Western Kentucky from 2020-2023. In his 49 career games, Corley recorded 259 receptions for 3,033 yards and 29 touchdowns. He recorded 11 receiving touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Corley joins a Jets wide receiver core that was one of the worst in 2023. They signed free agent and Rodgers' former Green Bay teammate, Allen Lazard to a $40 million contract. He managed to catch a mere 23 passes for 311 yards, and one touchdown.

The team also added former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Mike Williams. Williams has had his battles with injuries in his career but has shown flashes of being a good deep-threat receiver. He averaged a league-high 20.4 yards per catch during his successful 2019 season while recording 1,001 receiving yards.

Malachi Corley is grateful to play catch passes from Aaron Rodgers this season

Malachi Corley during Indiana v Western Kentucky

Who wouldn't be excited to catch passes from one of the greatest of all time as a rookie? Shortly after joining the New York Jets, Malachi Corley spoke to the media and spoke about how excited he was to play with someone like Aaron Rodgers. He also spoke about how grateful he was that head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas had shown faith in him.

Via the team's website, Corley said:

"It was just an unbelievable feeling knowing that I have the opportunity to play with somebody like Aaron Rodgers and knowing that Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas and [OC] Nathaniel Hackett, people that really believe in me, see a light in me and know I can be a difference maker."

Corley will look to find a role in the Jets offense as a wideout and will look to prove his worth. He would like to be known as 'YAC' king at this level as well.

Do you think Malachi Corley will have an impactful rookie season with the Jets? If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Brian Costello and credit Sportskeeda