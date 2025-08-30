Aaron Rodgers’ old teammate stirs debate with Packers Super Bowl and MVP prediction

The blockbuster move made by the Green Bay Packers this week has one of their former players believing they can win it all.Greg Jennings was a part of the Cheeseheads’ last Super Bowl season in 2010, with the former wide receiver catching a career-high 12 passes from Aaron Rodgers during that campaign.On Friday’s edition of “First Things First,” Jennings gave his Super Bowl and MVP predictions for 2025.“I’m in all green. There’s no surprise I got the Green Bay Packers taking down the Buffalo Bills,” Jennings said at 0:04.“I didn’t want to do it to you, Buffalo, but I couldn’t have it a let’s go Buffalo this year, I just couldn’t do it, but you got there again, so you’re trending in the right direction,” joked Jennings at 0:11.The Bills made it to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 90s but failed to win one and haven’t been back since their appearance in the 1993 season.The Packers made a blockbuster move, acquiring four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys, then signing him to a contract worth a reported $188 million for four years.“And then for MVP… that man is back… yeah, Patrick Mahomes is back,” Jennings predicted at 0:24.The NFL season gets underway with a Thursday Night Football clash between Parsons’ former team, the Dallas Cowboys, and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field.Green Bay open their season next Sunday September 7 when they welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field.Parsons’ trade elevated Packers to “Premier tier” in the NFCEvidently, Jennings isn’t the only one expecting to see the Vince Lombardi return to Wisconsin.A recent column by USA Today has them as the team to beat in the NFC with the addition of Parsons.“The Green Bay Packers elevated themselves into the NFC’s premier tier – if not all the way to the top – following Thursday’s blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys for edge rusher and linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the game’s best defensive players,” said USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca.The Packers were considered a playoff team before Parsons’ arrival, and with the strong rushing attack of Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love’s ability to thrive in the second half, it feels like the perfect storm for Matt LaFleur’s group this time around.They’ll face stiff competition in the Lions and Eagles, among others, but with Parsons, a team that finished eighth in team sacks a year ago (45), is expected to be even tougher to contend with in that department. Green Bay has made the postseason on consecutive occasions.