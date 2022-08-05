Aaron Rodgers open to "reconciliation" with his estranged family after public feud

Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" this week. On the show, the Green Bay Packers QB delved into a number of topics. He primarily discussed his use of ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea, and how the experience spurred him on to have back-to-back MVP seasons.

The four-time MVP said:

"I don't think it's a coincidence. I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers also spoke about his estranged family and how he'd be open to mending fences after a public feud.

"I do believe in healing, and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point. But it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right, is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."

Rodgers added that the most important thing for him is the "deep love and gratitude" he has for his family.

"But who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when the time is gonna come," Rodgers said on the podcast, claiming that he carries no bitterness in his heart.

Rodgers had a falling out with his family back in 2016 when his brother, Jordan, appeared on "The Bachelorette" and spilled the beans about their fractured relationship.

“My middle brother won’t be there, Aaron. Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother,” Jordan said.

"Us Weekly" previously reported that the Packers QB didn't attend Jordan's nuptials back in May.

While Aaron Rodgers is looking to mend fences off the field on the back of some ayahuasca-propelled self-realizations, the ten-time Pro Bowler is also aiming for another run at the Super Bowl.

What are the chances of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers winning Super Bowl 2023?

Aaron Rodgers racked up yet another MVP award last season, becoming just the second player in NFL history to earn four MVPs, leaving him one short of Peyton Manning's five.

Rodgers and the Packers will now turn their attention to the regular season, minus Davante Adams, of course. The explosive wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. It will be interesting to see how the Packers cope with his loss, even with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Christian Watkins in their ranks.

According to profootballnetwork.com, sportsbooks have ranked the Packers (+1100) as the fourth mostly likely team to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. The Buffalo Bills (+650), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750), and the Kansas City Chiefs (+1000) all rank ahead of them.

We have a long way to the Super Bowl. But it is always fun to speculate about which team will come out on top.

