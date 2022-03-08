Aaron Rodgers chose Packers over Broncos and retirement: Report 

Aaron Rodgers is not retiring, and he is not going to the Denver Broncos. According to Adam Schefter via Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers and the team agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

In deciding to stay in Green Bay, the quarterback dashes the hopes of Denver Broncos fans and detractors. Specifically, those in the NFC North likely just got goosebumps in the worst way possible. They had been hoping to be rid of number 12 in the coming days. Instead, he will be back year after year into, at least, his mid-40s.

Aaron Rodgers returns: What this means for the team

The quarterback, age 38, will be 39 years old in December. Meaning, with a four-year deal, the quarterback is signed up to play into his 43rd year. The deal has been bubbling in the background for the entire 2021 season, and some would argue it started back in 2020.

Back in the offseason coming into the 2021 NFL season, the quarterback held out for the entire offseason. He eventually returned but called 2021 his final dance. Instead, it will be one of several more to come.

Of course, with the quarterback locked up for another four years, it does not guarantee the quarterback will play that long. Tom Brady had another year on his deal but still called it quits. Aaron Rodgers could still retire at any time. However, 2022 is now practically guaranteed for the quarterback.

With Rodgers now in place, Davante Adams will likely arrive at a conclusion that keeps him with the team going forward. Previously, he was only expected to be franchise tagged. However, with the quarterback now in place, it seems to be a real possibility that the wide receiver will return longterm.

Adams, age 29, needed a long-term deal now as it was his last great shot to cash in before hitting the tough age of 30 years old. Wide receivers on the wrong side of 30 years old see a steep dropoff in contract years and dollars. As such, now it will be time for Adams to get the money and stability he's been hoping for.

It is now clear that the Packers releasing Za'Darius Smith was not done in a vacuum. It was done to make room to throw the checkbook at the quarterback and make sure he stays around longterm. It also confirms that the Packers see Jordan Love as a bust and will almost assuredly be going in a new direction at quarterback over the next half-decade.

In the end, number 12 triumphed over Love.

