Watch: Aaron Rodgers vibes to Pooh Sheisty dressed as John Wick at Halloween party

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are riding a wave of serious momentum at the moment. After their horror Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints and with rumors about Rodgers' playing future, it looked like the season would get really messy.

However, since Week 1, Rodgers and the Packers have won seven consecutive games to be 7-1 on the season. This includes a stirring win over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on their home field without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Aaron Rodgers is on top of his game and is in his 2020 NFL MVP form. Rodgers, so far in eight games, has 1,894 passing yards and has thrown 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions, two of which came in Week 1. In his last three games, Rodgers has not thrown an interception while throwing seven touchdowns.

Rodgers dances at Halloween party

With Halloween at the front of mind, much was debated about who or what Aaron Rodgers would be dressing up as. Mostly because for some reason, he was growing out his hair.

Well Rodgers did not disappoint, dressing up as John Wick, and it suited him. Clearly in a great frame of mind after the win over Arizona, Rodgers was filmed by teammate Marcedes Lewis dancing with a drink and fake gun in hand to Pooh Sheisty. Check out the reigning NFL MVP showing off his dance moves.

The Halloween spirit was in full force for Rodgers and the Packers as they let off some steam during an extended break before their next game, which is going to be a big one.

Facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers' next challenge has all the makings of a great clash as it pits two of the best quarterbacks in the league against each other. Hopefully Rodgers will have both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard back after missing the Arizona game.

The Chiefs have largely been hit-and-miss this season and their game against Green Bay will be a good measuring stick to see if they are the team everyone thought they would be at the start of the year.

One thing is for sure: Rodgers is clearly living his best life in Green Bay and after all the off-field rumblings, he has put his best foot forward and is helping his team to have a genuine shot at a Super Bowl in 2022.

