Aaron Rodgers pens emotional note to Bill Walton as Jets QB mourns death of NBA legend: "He was larger than life"

Aaron Rodgers took to social media to mourn the loss of Bill Walton. The iconic NBA legend who had a career as both a player and broadcaster died Monday after a bout with cancer. He was 71, and the New York Jets quarterback knew him well.

Trending

Rodgers added in his Instagram caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Crushed to hear the news this [morning] of the passing of my friend Bill Walton. Bill was larger than life, with huge heart and inspiring presence. He impacted every person that he met with a smile, anecdote, word of wisdom, or maybe just a fist bump. I’m grateful to have gotten to know Bill over the years and to call him a friend."

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Walton became a fan-favorite announcer for his unique style and flair. He was also a two-time NBA champ, All-Star and All-NBA player. He made it into the Hall of Fame and the all-time top 75 team.

Aaron Rodgers feels good for 2024

Aside from the recent and tragic passing of someone he considered a friend, Aaron Rodgers feels good. His health is back after a totally lost 2023 season, and he's ready to compete.

Aaron Rodgers is ready for the NFL season

The New York Jets quarterback said, via Yahoo! Sports:

"I feel really good. It’s just about the mental part. These practices have been nice the last couple of days. Feel what it’s like to be out there, to be moving around, to not be thinking about it and see how I respond the next day. This is the last part. The strength is good, the movement is good, just the confidence to do everything."

He continued:

"I feel like I can do anything. I can run at top speed. It’s just, in those moments, the reactions coming naturally.”

That bodes well for a Jets team that was totally lost in his absence. Rodgers played less than one series offensively before tearing his Achilles and missing the rest of the year. He firmly believed he could return earlier, but with the Jets losing often, there was no reason to rush back to the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.