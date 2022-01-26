“He forgot the fact that he's owned by the 49ers“ - Stephen A. Smith blasts Aaron Rodgers’ playoff legacy

Since Aaron Rodgers and his No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers were dumped out of the NFL playoffs with a shocking 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, everyone has had their say on his career.

Some have called him fraudulent due to his post-season record, and some have made jokes about his pre-season immunized comments. ESPN personality and analyst for First Take Stephen A. Smith did not hold back when speaking about the Green Bay quarterback. He said:

"It was the worst loss of Aaron Rodgers' career. The 'Bad Man' no longer applies. It's just one game in a lot of people's eyes, not mine. When he beat Chicago, he made news earlier this year, he said, 'I own you. I still own you'. He forgot to mention who he's owned by, and that's the San Francisco 49ers in the post-season."

“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” @stephenasmith goes in on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after another playoff L“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” .@stephenasmith goes in on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after another playoff L 😳“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” https://t.co/8z3gAqHZuI

And Smith is correct. Rodgers is 0-4 in the playoffs against the 49ers, the team that famously did not select him with the first pick in the 2005 NFL draft and, instead, selected quarterback Alex Smith.

Stephen A. continued:

"I don't give a damn what the weather conditions were. I don't give a damn if it was so foggy like it was in Chicago years ago that you can't see two feet in front of you. You can't lose that game. Can't do it."

Does this loss define Aaron Rodgers' career as under-whelming and under-achieving?

With many questioning the future of his craeer and whether he will be back in Green Bay next season, this could very well have been his final game in a Packers uniform at Lambeau Field. This is not be the way that he wanted it to end.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Noteworthy QBs since 2000 with a Super Bowl win



Career Playoff Win %

Trent Dilfer .833

Eli Manning .667

Nick Foles .667

Joe Flacco .667

Brad Johnson .571

Aaron Rodgers .524 Noteworthy QBs since 2000 with a Super Bowl win Career Playoff Win %Trent Dilfer .833Eli Manning .667Nick Foles .667Joe Flacco .667Brad Johnson .571Aaron Rodgers .524 https://t.co/VbPvVGf4S2

With just one Super Bowl ring in a 17-year career that promised so much, this loss could potentially mark the end, and Stephen A. called it "legacy defining."

He said:

"It was the worst defeat of Aaron Rodgers' career, and it could not have come at a worse time... he could be handed the league MVP award, and nobody gives a damn. You're the man who came up flagrantly short. He didn't go out like Tom Brady did yesterday. This is legacy defining."

We will find out in the coming weeks and months whether the veteran quarterback will be back in Green Bay for another season, but this could well have been the last dance for Rodgers and the Packers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe