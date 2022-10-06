“Go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever” – Aaron Rodgers looking on the bright side of Packers’ trip to London even with teammates raising complaints

Aaron Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and will play in London for the first time ever. The Packers quarterback will face the New York Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5. Given that it's his first time in the United Kingdom, Rodgers said he would have preferred to spend more time in London ahead of the game:

"We're all excited. I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and ... shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That's what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early."

One of Rodgers' teammates holds the same sentiment - cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas played in London with the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 2018 season. He's not a fan of the London game because you can't enjoy the city experience:

“It f—ing sucked,” “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



“It f***ing sucked. You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f***ing get on a plane, get over there and f***ing practice, and then you play a game.” #Packers CB Rasul Douglas played in London with Philly during 2nd NFL season. He’s not exactly thrilled too be going back.“It f***ing sucked. You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f***ing get on a plane, get over there and f***ing practice, and then you play a game.” #Packers CB Rasul Douglas played in London with Philly during 2nd NFL season. He’s not exactly thrilled too be going back.“It f***ing sucked. You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f***ing get on a plane, get over there and f***ing practice, and then you play a game.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a significant game versus the Giants in Week 5

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Although Aaron Rodgers may not be able to take in the sights of London, this game versus the Giants is making a bit of history. The matchup will be the first game played in London where both teams have a .500 record or better. Sunday's matchup will be the 32nd NFL game played in London.

Overall, it's the second NFL international game ever in which both teams enter with overall records above .500. Both the Packers and Giants have identical 3 -1 records entering the game as each team looks for their fourth win of the season across the pond. With the city gearing up to host them, we should be in for one hell of a game.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes