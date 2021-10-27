"Kyler Murray is a talented guy & he can attack you in so many ways" - Aaron Rodgers heaps praise on Cardinals QB

Aaron Rodgers and the Green bay Packers face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 8 of the NFL season.

Of the two teams, only one has lost a game: the Packers in Week 1. Green Bay currently sit at 6-1 while the Cardinals are undefeated with a 7-0 record.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Kyler Murray vs teams currently above .500 Pass TD-INT Pass Rating

Week 1 @ TEN 4-1 121.0

Week 4 @ LAR 2-0 120.3

Week 6 @ CLE 4-0 129.0

Total 10-1 125.6 Kyler Murray vs teams currently above .500 Pass TD-INT Pass Rating

Week 1 @ TEN 4-1 121.0

Week 4 @ LAR 2-0 120.3

Week 6 @ CLE 4-0 129.0

Total 10-1 125.6 https://t.co/sg7em5TBxI

Murray is one of the leaders for the NFL MVP award and his stats back it up. Murray has thrown for 2,002 passing yards (fifth in the league) with 17 touchdowns (fourth in the league), just five interceptions (tied for 19th) and has a quarterback rating of 65.0 which ranks fourth in the league.

Rodgers has nothing but praise for Murray

After a rough start to his career, Murray is now blossoming and it hasn't gone unnoticed. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on his weekly chat on the Pat McAfee Show and gave a glowing assessment of the Cardinals star.

"He's a talented guy," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of guys doing what he is doing and they can attack you so many different ways."

"But he's talented," Rodgers added. "His arm talent is fantastic, he can run around all over the place, one of if not the fastest guy on the field most of the time."

Watch the interview below.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "Kyler Murray is a talented guy & he can attack you in so many ways as an athlete.. they've been very consistent offensively & we're gonna have to keep up with them scoring wise" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "Kyler Murray is a talented guy & he can attack you in so many ways as an athlete.. they've been very consistent offensively & we're gonna have to keep up with them scoring wise" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/1sD8RaUMyO

The reigning NFL MVP then went on to list the offensive weapons that Murray has at his disposal: DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Cristian Kirk and Zach Ertz. Rodgers stated that the Packers are going to have to keep up with the Cardinals' scoring power.

That will become a lot more difficult as Rodgers will be without No.1 receiver Davante Adams and other receiver Allen Lazard, who was presumably in close contact with Adams, according to Ian Rapoport. So if the game does get into a shootout, can the Packers put up 30 points without Adams and Lazard? It is certainly tough but doable.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, Rodgers will have to spread the ball around without his security blanket, Adams.

The NFL opens Week 8 with a blockbuster clash of two of the best teams in the league and pits two incredible quarterbacks, Rodgers and Murray, in what promises to be a great game.

Edited by Piyush Bisht