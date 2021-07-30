Aaron Rodgers press conference: 5 takeaways from Green Bay Packers QB's media day

The Green Bay Packers had their first training camp practice for the 2021 season on July 28, and Aaron Rodgers was available for a press conference right after.

A bubble of excitement surrounded the highly anticipated press conference ever since the Packers announced that Rodgers would be meeting with reporters after Green Bay's first practice. Rodgers' rumors and speculations have demanded headliners revolving around the situation in Green Bay since the NFL Draft, and fans finally get to hear what Rodgers wanted all offseason.

Rodgers' did not waste time in his press conference. The quarterback was was extremely candid and gave everyone a clear idea of why this whole drama happened in detail. Let's plunge into some of the big takeaways from Rodgers' time with the media.

Five takeaways from Rodgers' time with the media.

1. It is the people

Rodgers addressed the first question, "What was this whole thing about?" with a long and considered answer; he finally admitted that, no, it was not about the Packers drafting Jordan Love. It had to do with the decisions the franchise has made over the years concerning some veteran players. Rodgers went as far as to list players like Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers.

I opened Aaron Rodgers' press conference by asking: "What was this all about for you?" He has been talking for 5 minutes and counting, detailing the entire timeline of his issues and talks with the #Packers. No way to reduce it to tweets but we'll have it all on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

The quarterback admits the league is a business, but some of the players he listed were willing to take a pay cut to return to Green Bay, but the front office elected to low-ball their proposals or not even offer a contract to the player at all.

Rodgers was addressing the fact that some of the players were high-character guys, and although they weren't producing like they used to, they can still be helpful to the team and the organization.

2.Respect

Rodgers felt he deserved inclusion in conversations regarding personnel decisions. He didn't say that the organization needed to do what he wanted, but he should have been present during the conversation, "maybe run it by me." Rodgers explains his ability to be an asset to the organization. He is the NFL's MVP, and players would likely go to Green Bay just for the chance to play with him even though Green Bay isn't a vacation destination.

This entire press conference > https://t.co/7nw26huTuz — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) July 28, 2021

But it doesn't sound like the MVP and the Packers front office have made a lot of improvements.

3. Rodgers' future with the Packers is a mystery

Green Bay's veteran quarterback has made it clear that he is committed to the 2021 season. Rodgers was asked about his future with the Packers. He was pretty candid throughout the press conference but was ambiguous about his plans beyond this season. Rodgers is unsure of what will happen, but he did leave the door open that he may be back in 2022.

In Rodgers' defense, the franchise has not been clear about his future with the team, which could be the reason for his ambiguity.

Unless the front office makes some changes in how they handle it, Rodgers might not be back for the 2022 season.

“I love this team, I love the or—you know, the fans.”



Perhaps it was just a slip, but this felt like one of the more telling moments during Aaron Rodgers’ press conference. pic.twitter.com/MSHH6qRQYI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021

4.We should probably say goodbye to Rodgers

The front office hasn't yielded on their thoughts on the future by not giving in to Rodgers and committing to him long-term.We need to prepare ourselves for Deja Vu with Rodgers and the Packers drama.

It is possible the Packers are preparing for that, allowing the team to trade him and start the Jordan Love era.

The team brought in Randall Cobb for Rodgers for a chance at the ring.

Depending on Cobb's contract, the Packers will most likely have to cut him after this season for cap purposes.

After Rodgers' press conference, Davante Adams followed up and spoke extensively about his contract situation and made it clear he would not take a hometown discount. When a reporter asked Adams if Rodgers was around for 2022, would convince him to take less, and he promptly said no. He expects to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. If it's not with the Packers next year, it will be with someone else.

It feels like the Packers might move on from Rodgers to support Adams' future deal.

The team could make it work, but it might be best to part ways with so much internal tension. Green Bay can start anew with Love and Adams, Rodgers can get a fresh start with a chance to do what Tom Brady did with the Buccaneers.

5.Green Bay might not make the Championship this season

Green Bay is as loaded with talent as any team on the NFL roster. It essentially comes down to internal chemistry, a vital component that indicates how far the team can go. From Rodgers' press conferences to his public drama with general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur, one thing is clear: this unit has a long way to go before they are a unified team.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar