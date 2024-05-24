Aaron Rodgers provides perspective on Nathaniel Hackett's job security weeks after anonymous report on Jets OC

Aaron Rodgers has a history of success with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator, as demonstrated by their time together with the Green Bay Packers. The pairing was lined up to potentially repeat that during last season with the New York Jets before the quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on their first offensive drive.

The apparent issue when it comes to Hackett is that his offenses have struggled in New York without Rodgers. This led to a recent rumor from SNY's Connor Hughes that the Jets have been seeking to hire someone else who would essentially work above Hackett in the offensive coaching hierarchy.

For what it's worth, both Hackett and head coach Robert Saleh have insisted that it will be "business as usual this year" by keeping the same roles upon Rodgers' return. The superstar quarterback also recently commented on the situation during an interview with Adam Schein.

Rodgers said:

"We gotta believe in Nathaniel. There's been some things that we've improved on, been some things that were out of his control. At the end of the day, his and my partnership is one that has been fruitful in the past, and it's going to be fruitful again."

Head coach Robert Saleh recently said via Rich Cimini that Nathaniel Hackett will be the Jets' offensive play-caller when Aaron Rodgers makes his potential return in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. If the quarterback is right in his prediction that the pairing can repeat their previous success together, it could mean a huge season in New York.

What Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett accomplished with the Packers

Nathaniel Hackett spent three years as Aaron Rodgers' offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers between the 2019 and 2021 seasons. The superstar quarterback won two of his four career NFL MVP awards during that time, totaling 101 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He also exceeded 4,000 yards in all three of those seasons.

The Packers also enjoyed immense team success during their partnership together in Green Bay. They won 13 games in each of those three seasons and the NFC North division title in all of them. They also advanced to the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs twice during that time, though they failed to reach the Super Bowl.

The New York Jets are likely hoping that some of this success can be replicated during the 2024 NFL season with the pairing in place.