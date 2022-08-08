Aaron Rodgers' psychedelic drug usage to go mainstream? Medical expert hints at approval

Aaron Rodgers is, once again. making headlines off the field. This time, it isn't a bogus COVID-19 remedy that's the bone of contention.

The Green Bay Packers QB hopped on The Aubrey Marcus Podcast last week to talk about athletes' mental health. He also spoke at length about his experience with psychedelics. He mainly discussed a psychoactive tea called ayahuasca.

Aaron Rodgers credited the use of ayahuasca for his back-to-back MVP seasons. It appears the drug, currently classed as a Schedule 1 drug by the DEA, may very well hit the mainstream if all goes to plan.

What is ayahuasca? Could it get FDA approval?

Dr. Lynn Marie Morski, president of the Psychedelic Medicine Association, told NewsNation Prime:

“We are on the cusp of it becoming FDA approved in the case of MDMA, which is specifically being looked at to treat PTSD. We’re on the brink of psilocybin being approved as well for things like treatment-resistant depression."

Dr. Morski also added that ayahuasca, which contains a psychoactive chemical called DMT, could have similar effects to what Rodgers experienced.

“A lot of (psychedelics) affect the serotonin receptors and also what is called the default node network. As Aaron Rodgers was saying, self-love, the opposite of that is that negative voice we have in our head that is always talking to us in ways that are not very kind.”

Earlier, Aaron Rodgers told Marcus Aubrey on his podcast:

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

The reigning MVP also added that he once took mushrooms on a beach and felt himself "merge with the ocean."

Rodgers' confession hasn't gone down well in all corners of the NFL.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said on Undisputed that Rodgers should probably expect a call from the NFL. He said his confession is not a good look for the league.

"I'm sure the commissioner is going to reach out and have a conversation with him," Sharpe said.

Colin Cowherd, meanwhile, took a more liberal approach with his choice of words.

"I think he's getting single, richer, older and weird," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

The news surrounding ayahuasca is interesting. As more and more people learn about, there will certainly be more who want to try it.

