  • Aaron Rodgers pulls US government into conspiracy theory surrounding Pat Tillman's death

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 15, 2024 00:03 GMT
Aaron Rodgers pulls US government into conspiracy theory surrounding Pat Tillman
Aaron Rodgers highlighted how Pat Tillman, who famously left the NFL to join the US military, is his hero and how the circumstances surrounding his death have caused him to be skeptical of government narratives. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Jets quarterback highlighted how he believes that the US government used his death to perpetuate propaganda for war.

After Pat Tillman's death, his uniform was burned and a journal that he kept was not located. Highlighting those as examples, Aaron Rodgers said:

"Another one of my heroes, Pat Tillman, who left the NFL to join the army. You know, his death is very suspicious as well, not the fact we know that he was killed by friendly fire, but the way they handled his body afterwards. His uniform, confiscating his last journal, using his death to prop up the war propaganda."

The quarterback also said that he sees himself in the mold of people who have shown their patriotism by questioning the government of the day. He added:

"There's been a lot of great people in history who are super patriotic, who have questioned their government and I think that's what I've done since."

What the US government says about Pat Tillman's journal?

Pat Tillman kept a journal that was never found after his death. Reportedly, he was critical of US war efforts. For the purposes of disclosure, this is what the US government said about his uniform and journal after their investigation:

"... patted down the items [Ranger Body Armor and clothing] to ensure any unit property was removed before placing the items in the 55-gallon burn barrel for destruction. Witnesses testified that CPL Tillman maintained a personal journal and that, after his death, unit personnel searched for the journal but failed to locate it."

Pat Tillman's uniform and armor were promptly destroyed because they were soaked with blood and bodily fluids, and were considered a biohazard.

Aaron Rodgers gives full backing to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President

During his interview with Tucker Carlson, Aaron Rodgers also made it clear that he is backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President, saying:

"I think he [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] loves standing up to the man, to the big corruption... look at his life and what he's done. He's gone after the EPA forever and he gets s*** for his vaccine stance, but he was never a part of that."

It's apparent that Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between Tillman and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in their fight against US government narratives and is inspired by both of them.

