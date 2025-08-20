Aaron Rodgers pushes back on "attention seeking" label while opening up on personal battles

The name Aaron Rodgers often dominates the headlines across the NFL world. While most love to keep up to date with the veteran, some believe that he is seeking attention. Rodgers addressed the same on the "Not Just Football" podcast on Tuesday.

Ad

During the conversation, NFL veteran Cam Heyward asked his new teammate about being vocal about his personal matters. Heyward felt bad that the people were not willing to give Rodgers some space while talking about his personal life.

Aaron Rodgers answered that he just wants to keep things private and said that he has shared more in the past few years than ever before:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think there's an entitlement to that information that people have that they feel like they're owed that information. And most of my career, I mean, the title of the documentary that I didn't pick was Enigma. ... Being an enigma means that there's just unknowns.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There's a mystery almost to it. I haven't done that as a way to garner more attention, which is like a narrative around me that I'm attention-seeking in my life. You know, I've actually shared more in the last few years than the first 10 years of my career.

"I don't want to talk about anything. I was having issues with my family that I thought was appropriate to keep private. Yeah. You know, although I dated high-profile people, like I for the most part wanted to keep that private."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Aaron Rodgers talks about Brett Favre being open about his struggles

During the "Not Just Football" podcast, Aaron Rodgers used Brett Favre as an example, talking about how the NFL legend was open about his struggles. The four-time NFL MVP just wants to keep his personal and professional life separate:

"I saw what what Brett did in Green Bay, he was very public about his struggles and different things. And I just have always wanted to keep a separation between personal and private and public life. And the stuff I was going through this offseason, I mean, outside of my marriage, was very difficult things.”

While many respect Rodgers' decision to keep his personal life private, the fans are excited to see how the NFL veteran performs with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.