Aaron Rodgers has put Pittsburgh Steelers in “an awful situation,” claims 2x Super Bowl champion

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new quarterback heading into the 2025-2026 season, and the most linked name to them is Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is currently a free agent and is in "no rush" to make his next decision. There's also multiple reports that have stated Rodgers' preferred team to play for in 2025 is the Minnesota Vikings,

While Rodgers is taking his time, and with the Vikings not being interested in him at the moment, it puts the Steelers in a not-so-ideal situation. Do they still draft a quarterback in the early rounds if Rodgers isn't on their roster by the time of the draft? Do they still draft one either way?

Former Super Bowl champion and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody delivered his thoughts on the Steelers-Rodgers situation, saying the Steelers are "in an awful situation."

Woody said:

"They have to wait here, but there's not many options left for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, we know the draft is coming up, and I think you know it's it's almost pretty obvious that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to draft the quarterback. I don't know when, but it's probably gonna have to be pretty high. But the fact that you find yourself right now, hoping and praying that Aaron Rodgers come to the Pittsburgh Steelers is an awful situation for the Steelers."

The Steelers hold the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The top two quarterbacks in the draft (Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders) will very likely be gone by then. The Steelers could use their 21st pick on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart or Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Or they could use a second or third-round pick on either guy if they are still available.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly contemplating retirement

Aaron Rodgers during Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

There is a chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers don't sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason. There's also a chance that no team does.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier today that Rodgers could be contemplating retirement this offseason.

Schefter told ESPN Milwaukee:

"I think that first of all, they both need each other right now, frankly. And that's if Aaron wants to play. Which I'm not convinced yet that he does. Until I hear him, 'I want to play,' then I can tell you people are asking that question about whether or not he wants to play. It's come up. ... I'm hearing he might not want to play. Which by the way, again, I don't want to speak for him because I don't want to get called out. We're speculating, but it shouldn't be that hard."

This could be why Rodgers has been taking his time and hasn't been in a rush to sign with a team. Maybe Rodgers feels it's not worth going to a new team that isn't the best situation.

Still, like Woody mentioned, this makes things very difficult for the Steelers. The Steelers want Rodgers, and it seems like Rodgers might want them, but ultimately, who knows?

What do you think Aaron Rodgers will do?

