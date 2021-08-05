Aaron Rodgers putting aside drama with Packers to help Jordan Love prepare for the future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be more Obi-Wan Kenobi than Darth Vader when it comes to his relationship with Jordan Love.

The Packers star has been at odds with the franchise this offseason and many NFL insiders point to the team drafting Love last year as the start of the rift.

Rodgers, however, has repeatedly said that he has no issues with the 22-year-old backup quarterback and that he cares about his Packers teammate.

Rodgers reached out to Love during offseason drama

After going through the Brett Favre drama in Green Bay many moons ago, Aaron Rodgers knows how that can affect a young quarterback's confidence. The Packers' veteran play caller made sure he kept in touch with Love to let him know what was going on.

“And then I just reached out; I reached out a number of times [to] check on him [and] see how he's doing," Rodgers said yesterday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I didn't hold things from him. I let him know where I was at mentally and what I was thinking about. And hopefully he appreciated that. I just felt that's what I would want in that situation, just to hear from the guy. And also, there's a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him."

Rodgers was determined to make sure that Love understood that his issues were with the Packers front office and not the young backup QB.

"I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it's got to be tough what he went through," Rodgers said. "I went through it for two years in the offseason, going in '06 and '07, I was the guy the entire offseason, going through quarterback school, going through most of the OTAs, taking all the reps, and then here comes Favrey coming back -- and obviously I'm back on the bench. Thankfully I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he's going through, so I just try to keep that in mind the entire time."

Love gets another season to learn from the best

Instead of being thrown into the deep end this season, Jordan Love will get another campaign to learn from the reigning league MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Love is yet to take a snap in an NFL game and it would’ve been a massive learning curve for him to take over the starting role in 2021.

Rodgers is currently rocking a similar hairstyle to a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, so Jordan Love, like Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, can expect some wise advice about using the force in the passing game.

