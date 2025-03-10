Aaron Rodgers has no reason to join Seattle Seahawks despite 10-win season in 2024, NFL analyst argues

Aaron Rodgers made it through the first weekend of the free agency blitz without a suitor. However, the period is just getting started. As a quarterback who threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, teams like the Seattle Seahawks without a solution at QB would seem like an obvious option.

The Seahawks might be near the top of the pecking order after putting together a 10-win season in 2024. However, Rodgers has no reason to go there, according to an NFL analyst. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Chris Simms suggested that Rodgers, a QB "at the end of his career" is not interested in Seattle.

"I'm taking Aaron Rodgers over Russell Wilson, all day, every day, seven days a week, twice on Sunday. No question there," Simms said (03:52).

"For a guy that's at the end of his career, and as we've discussed many times, the options that are out there are not very 'Wow.' You're not looking at Seattle going, 'Wow. I want to go there.'"

The Seattle Seahawks failed to make the playoffs last season. The team had the lead in the NFC West for much of the campaign but gave it up to the LA Rams. Thanks to a tiebreaker in Week 17, the Rams won the division days before a showdown against the Seahawks in Week 18 that would have decided the division.

Why Aaron Rodgers might not want to play for the Seattle Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and cut ties with Tyler Lockett, one of their franchise receivers over the past decade. With Geno Smith out the door, the offense is lean.

If Aaron Rodgers were to join the team, he might have to lift all boats on his own. At 41 heading into his age 42 season, it might not be the most desirable task or one that he is capable of going forward.

Even with the New York Jets with Davante Adams at his side, Rodgers failed to get the team above .500. If he wants to win, the Seahawks might not be the place to do it.

