Did Aaron Rodgers receive homeopathic treatment for COVID-19?

In the latest segment of "As Aaron Turns," the NFL world and casual fans alike have been treated to a couch-worthy showing of how Aaron Rodgers himself misled people with a statement about his vaccination status.

Back in August, Rodgers was clearly asked by a reporter whether he was vaccinated or not. Rodgers' answer seemed to infer that he was indeed vaccinated.

Rodgers" answer was, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

He then proceeded to state that we shouldn't judge those that have made the decision not to be vaccinated...speaking as if he was talking to those not vaccinated when in reality, he was speaking of himself.

It was later revealed that Rogers had an alternative "homeopathic treatment" in lieu of getting vaccinated.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Did he take the COVID vaccine?

Here is the statement from NFL.com about the homeopathic treatment Rodgers received:

"Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The league pointed Rodgers to the NFL-NFLPA protocols, which do not account for such an exemption for players. So, Rodgers remained subject to a variety of restrictions, including daily testing, mask wearing and high-risk close contact protocol that would force him to isolate for five days based on interaction with a positive individual, even if he tested negative."

The problem that many are having is with the deception of his statement back in August. When the question was asked if he was vaccinated, the first word out of his mouth was "yeah."

In actuality, Rodgers did not take the vaccine.

How misleading can you get?

If that wasn't enough, he stated he was immunized, which can be considered a synonym for vaccinated, and if that wasn't enough ammunition to determine whether Rodgers purposely misled people, he went on to speak about not judging those that have decided against the vaccine.

Excuse my improper English but those are you, Aaron.

What does all of this mean for Rodgers and the Packers?

While the leading story here may be that Rodgers will miss this Sunday's important game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, the underlying stories are a-plenty.

To begin with, is the Packers organization complicit in knowing that Rodgers was unvaccinated but yet allowed him to proceed as if he wasn't (such as not wearing a mask during post-game press conferences at the facility).

Second, how this will impact an already contentious relationship between Rodgers and the organization. Did the Packers know Rodgers was unvaccinated and simply letting him do what he wanted in order to hopefully keep him around for the future?

Lastly, does Rodgers have any idea of the people that he may have put in physical "jeopardy" (pun intended) by being unvaccinated but not informing people that he was not?

The key here is not about being for or against vaccinations. The issue lies with the fact that unlike others such as Cole Beasley, Lamar Jackson and Kirk Cousins, Rodgers fooled people into thinking he was.

He did not give others a chance to decide whether or not they themselves needed to stay away from him or whether they should wear a mask around him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stay tuned for next week's episode of "As the Aaron Turns."

Edited by Henno van Deventer