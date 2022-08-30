Aaron Rodgers' recent Ayahuasca, Percocet admission reflects how Packers QB has become an untouchable entity in NFL

There are certain NFL stars that are all but untouchable due to their accomplishments and influence. Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back reigning regular season MVP, is certainly one of them.

Tom Brady can get up and leave training camp for 11 days, as he just did in mid-August. But even the 'family man' Brady would seemingly get heat for admitting to doing drugs in the middle of a game.

As for Rodgers? Well, he just admitted on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' that he used the drug Percocet during games. It is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of acute pain and moderate-to-severe pain.

He also went on a long monologue during Rogan's podcast about the healing effects of Ayahuasca on his ego, admitting to taking psychedelic mushrooms as well:

"The greater sense of connection was overwhelming when I kind of came out of that and got back to reality, or whatever. It's like, oh s***, now here's the integration. Here's me in a different form. Here's my reflection that I see of myself and you, and we're all f***ing connected in such a deeper way."

"Just doing a plant that's been used for generations in the Amazon jungles. And I got the same feeling on mushrooms as well — just an incredible connection to nature and life and all sentient beings and all plants and fungi."

In a nutshell, speaking about and even taking psychedelics isn't taboo. But when you're the highest-paid player in the NFL and your team has failed to reach a Super Bowl in over a decade, the optics aren't good.

However, there's been minimal backlash. Aaron Rodgers is simply seen as the wild man. Someone who dates a woman who may or may not identify as a witch, dresses like Nicolas Cage's character in Con Air to training camp, and admits to deceiving the NFL about their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Aaron Rodgers explains the NFL's COVID-19 protocols

Aaron Rodgers did not relent on Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States Anthony Fauci during the Joe Rogan Experience. He said that they sent minions of the oft-maligned government official to each team to pressure players into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rodgers also admitted to Rogan that he used the word 'immunized' to avoid any further questioning from the COVID-19 czars. He also described a process that is disturbing in nature:

"So I've been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it and I had come to the conclusion I'm going to say, I've been 'immunized'.

"And if there's a follow up, then talk about my process, but thought there's a possibility that I say I'm immunized, maybe they understand what that means."

He added:

"Maybe they don't, maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So, then I go the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated, right, because the only follow up they asked was basically asking me to rip on my teammates, like, 'What do you say to your teammates (who) aren't vaccinated?"

There are certainly multiple evils at work. The NFL's COVID-19 vaccination policy was far from bulletproof, but Rodgers still lied to the franchise that made him a multi-millionaire. And nothing will come of it, because Aaron Rodgers is untouchable.

