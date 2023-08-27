Last night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw his first action as a New York Jet. After sitting out the first two games, Rodgers got the start for the Jets' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants.

Rodgers showed no signs of rust, as he was able to find success in the little amount of time he played. He completed five out of eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

After the game, Rodgers spoke to the media about his Jets debut and admitted that he did have some butterflies. Via NYJets.com:

"I had some butterflies for sure. I think that's always normal," he said. "The first time I strap it on, that's normal, whether it's year one playing the San Diego Chargers or year 19 playing preseason No. 4, there's always some butterflies. But I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment, just to have that kind of support."

Here is the play where he connected with Wilson for a 14-yard score:

The end result was the Jets defeating the Giants by a score of 32-24. They had good quarterback play from not only Rodgers but backups Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.

Wilson completed 11 out of 18 passes for 107 yards, while Boyle completed nine out of 11 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Jets completed 25 out of 37 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers claims the NY Jets offense is ready this season

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v New York Giants

The New York Jets led by Aaron Rodgers, are ready for the 2023–2024 season. Following last night's game, Rodgers reflected on it by looking back, saying he had a good night, and that the Jets offense is ready this season.

“I got in, didn’t get hurt, scored. It was a good night. I think we're ready."

The Jets acquired Rodgers this offseason via trade from the Green Bay Packers. They have also added Dalvin Cook, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Cook, and a solid draft class this off-season.

The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills for their season opener on primetime during Monday Night Football on September 11.

